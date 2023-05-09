Harrison Named PCL Pitcher of the Week

West Sacramento, Calif. -Sacramento River Cats left-hander and San Francisco Giants top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 1-7. Harrison made his seventh start of the season on May 6 versus the Las Vegas Aviators and worked a season-high four innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven without issuing a walk.

In seven starts thus far in his first Triple-A season, Harrison has struck out 34 batters in 19 2/3 innings pitched while holding opponents to a miniscule .162 batting average. To this point in his professional career, Harrison has collected 377 strikeouts in 231 1/3 innings pitched while fashioning a 2.96 career ERA over three professional seasons.

Drafted by the Giants in the third round (85th overall) out of De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif., Harrison entered the season tabbed by Baseball America as the top left-handed pitching prospect in baseball. The 186 strikeouts he amassed last season ranked second in the minor leagues. He represented the Giants at the 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium.

Make plans to see Kyle Harrison in action at Sutter Health Park on Thursday, May 11 for his probable start against the Salt Lake Bees. Single game tickets are available at rivercats.com or by visiting the Sutter Health Park Ticket Office.

