Walston Dazzles as Aces Toss One-Hitter in 2-1 Win Over the Raniers

TACOMA, Wash. - Blake Walston, Luis Frias, and Austin Adams dazzled on the mound as the trio of arms combined for the first one-hitter by the Reno Aces (19-14) since 2009 with a 2-1 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers (16-17) in the series opener Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium.

The last time Reno's pitching staff held an opponent to one hit was on August 9th, 2009, when the Aces defeated the Omaha Royals on the road, 1-0. With the victory, the Aces have won seven of their last eight games away from Greater Nevada Field and improved to a 7-5 mark on the road.

Walston (3-1) kept the Rainiers hitters in check as the left-hander tossed a season-high 7.1 innings. He limited Tacoma to one unearned run on one hit, two walks and

Frias (H, 2) and Adams (S, 1) slammed the door shut by striking out the final five Tacoma hitters in the game. Frias extended his scoreless innings streak to eight, while Adams earned his first save of the season.

McCarthy led the Aces' offense with a multi-hit performance that included an opposite-field solo home run over the left-field wall in the fifth inning. The Virginia product accounted for Reno's only two runs in the win.

Diego Castillo added his seventh multi-hit game of the season with a two-hit night.

Aces Notables:

Blake Walston: (W, 3-1), 7.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R/0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K's.

Jake McCarthy: 2-for-4, 1 HR (2), 1 RBI, 2 R.

Austin Adams: (S, 1), 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R/0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K's.

Diego Castillo: 2-for-4.

Following a week-long trip to the Pacific Northwest, the Reno Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, May 16th, to square off against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, for a six-game series.

