Sugar Land Back at Constellation Field for Six-Game Series with Chihuahuas

SUGAR LAND, TX - After a two-week road trip, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys are back at Constellation Field for a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, from Tuesday, May 9 through Sunday, May 14.

Prospect Watch (Organizational Ranking by MLB Pipeline):

Space Cowboys: C Korey Lee (#5), OF Pedro León (#6), OF Justin Dirden (#7), INF Joe Perez (#14), RHP Forrest Whitley (#19).

El Paso Chihuahuas: LHP Jay Groome (#9), RHP Angel Felipe (#29)

Tuesday, May 9 vs. El Paso @ 6:05 pm

Sugar Land's first home game since April 23 kicks off with Kids Eat Free Tuesday, where all kids 12-and-under receive a voucher good for a hot dog and drink at the gates.

The opener against El Paso is another Silver Stars Tuesday presented by United HealthCare. Fans 55 and older who are Silver Star members receive a free drink coupon for a small soda to Tuesday's game, a free baseball bingo card and more all at a discounted rate. Silver Star Memberships can be purchased online here or over the phone at (281) 240-4487.

Additionally, Tuesday features $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas throughout the night.

RHP Ronel Blanco is scheduled to start for the Space Cowboys with LHP Matt Allgeyer, who was acquired from the Phillies on Friday, set to follow Blanco. Gates open at 5:00 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch.

Wednesday, May 10 vs. El Paso @ 11:05 am

Enjoy a day game at Constellation Field with Baseball in Education Day with local schools and daycares set to attend. Attendees will receive a Space Cowboys-themed workbook to correspond to educational content throughout the game.

It's also Dollar Hot Dog Day presented by Texas Chili, with $1 hot dogs all day at Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any remaining Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

RHP Angel Macuare is slated to start for the Space Cowboys opposite RHP Anderson Espinosa with gates opening at 10:00 am.

Thursday, May 11 vs. El Paso @ 6:35 pm

After a massively successful debut, the Space Cowboys will once again suite up as the 'Dulces de Sugar Land' presented by H-E-B as Sugar Land continues its participation in MiLB's 'Copa de la Diversión.'

On Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights, fans can enjoy $4 select draft beer and sodas.

It's also Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed where fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to take in the game from the grassland area. Dogs do not need a ticket but owners will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

Starter RHP Austin Hansen is scheduled to go for Sugar Land against Chihuahuas' RHP Julio Tehran for a 6:35 pm first pitch. Gates open at 5:30 pm.

Friday, May 12 vs. El Paso @ 7:05 pm

The weekend begins with another giveaway honoring the 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros as the first 2,000 fans will receive a José Altuve World Series Replica Ring presented by Pepsi as they enter the stadium. Gates open at 5:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

It's also Asian American-Pacific Islander Heritage Night at Constellation Field, which will include cultural performances, food and music. The evening concludes with Freddy's Fireworks Friday presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

RHP Jayden Murray will take the mound for Sugar Land against LHP Jay Groome on Friday evening.

Saturday, May 13 vs. El Paso at 6:05 pm

The World Series celebration continues Saturday evening as the first 2,000 fans will receive a replica orange Jeremy Peña Astros' jersey presented by Houston Methodist. Gates open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch.

Saturday is the start of Mother's Day Weekend with the Space Cowboys wearing special Mother's Day jerseys presented by Houston Methodist that will be available for fans to bid on through a live in-game auction. Bidding on the game-worn jerseys begins on Saturday when gates open and ends after the fifth inning of Sunday's game.

There is also a chance for a Ladies Night add-on to tickets presented by Buff City Soap. For $20, add-on tickets receive a wine tasting and can enjoy ballpark shopping with Kendra Scott and Buff City Soap.

Saturday is also Boy Scout Night presented by Texas Parks and Wildlife Management.

RHP Bryan Garcia gets the start for the Space Cowboys while El Paso will counter with RHP Matt Waldron.

Sunday, May 14 vs. El Paso at 2:05 pm:

The Space Cowboys home stand closes out with a special Mother's Day game at 2:05 pm. Sugar Land will wear their Mother's Day jerseys presented by Houston Methodist for a second straight day, and bidding for the game worn jerseys will end after the fifth inning.

On Orion's Kids Days, all kids can participate in pregame catch on the field, get pregame player autographs and enjoy postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children. Members of Orion's Kids Club receive VIP, front of the line access.

Available every Sunday are Family Four Pack tickets, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for any Sunday home game in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

In the finale, LHP Matt Allgeyer is projected to start for Sugar Land with RHP Ronel Blanco scheduled to pitch during the game. Gates open at 1:00 pm.

