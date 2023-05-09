Dodgers Down Express, 4-1

David Freitas hit a key grand slam in the seventh inning to propel the Oklahoma City Dodgers past the Round Rock Express, 4-1, Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. The Express (21-12) got out to an early lead with a solo home run by Justin Foscue in the first inning. However, the OKC pitching staff would not give up another run for the rest of the game. The Dodgers (23-11) couldn't get much going on offense for the majority of the game until a double and two walks loaded the bases for Freitas in the seventh. Playing in his first game this season, Freitas launched a full count pitch over the left field wall to give the Dodgers the lead. The OKC bullpen then kept Round Rock off the scoreboard to seal the victory in the series opener. OKC starting pitcher Gavin Stone allowed one run and two hits over 5.1 innings during his first start back with the team after making his Major League debut.

Of Note:

-With Tuesday's victory, the Dodgers have won five of their last six series openers, including the last three in a row. In a meeting between the top two teams in the Pacific Coast League, Oklahoma City now holds a 1.5-game lead ahead of Round Rock atop the PCL.

-At 23-11, the Dodgers are tied for the team's second-most wins through 34 games along with the 2015 squad. Only the 2018 Dodgers were one game better at 24-10.

-The OKC pitching staff allowed two or fewer runs for the 11th time overall this season and for the third time in the last seven games. Tuesday also marked the fifth time they have allowed one or no runs this season.

-Starting pitcher Gavin Stone turned in a solid outing, allowing just one run on two hits with four walks and four strikeouts while throwing a season-high 5.1 innings and 91 pitches. In his last six Triple-A games, Stone has allowed a total of eight runs and 16 hits over 27.1 innings (2.63 ERA) while holding opponents to a .165 batting average (16-for-97).

-Relievers Tyler Cyr, Bryan Hudson and Nick Robertson combined for 3.2 scoreless innings with three hits, no walks and four strikeouts. Over the last four games, the OKC bullpen has allowed two runs and eight hits over 20.1 innings.

-David Freitas made his season debut Tuesday and connected on the team's first grand slam of the season with one out in the seventh inning. It was his first grand slam since June 23, 2019 for Triple-A San Antonio in Omaha. The Dodgers have now homered in a season-best four consecutive games after being held without a home run in eight of their previous nine games.

-Jahmai Jones and Yonny Hernández led the Dodgers with two hits apiece.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to build off Tuesday's win when they meet Round Rock again starting at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

