Sports stats



Harrisburg Heat

Harrisburg Heat vs. Texas Outlaws - 1.2.25

January 2, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Harrisburg Heat YouTube Video


Harrisburg Heat take on the Texas Outlaws in the Outlaws Live from Mesquite Arena in Mesquite, TX.
Check out the Harrisburg Heat Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 2, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Harrisburg Heat Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central