Harris Hits a Pair of Homers in First Half Finale

June 16, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release





ASHEVILLE - The big inning just continues to bite the Asheville Tourists. Hopefully that will change in the season's second half. Asheville finished the first half of the season with a 29-41 record after dropping the series finale to the Lakewood BlueClaws this afternoon 6-5. In 36 of their 41 losses they surrendered at least one inning of three or more runs; today was no different.

The BlueClaws took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but the Tourists did a good job limiting the damage in the frame. Lakewood had the bases loaded with no outs and settled for one. Cade Harris tied the game in the third inning with a solo Home Run down the right-field line.

Asheville fell behind 4-1 when Lakewood received a bases-clearing double in the top of the fifth. The offense bounced back in the bottom half with a pair of runs that were scored by Terrin Vavra and Javier Guevara. Twice over the next three innings the Tourists had great chances to tie or take the lead but they could not come through.

In the top of the ninth Lakewood used a two-run Home Run to extend their lead out to 6-3. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Harris launched another Home Run. This longball was a two-run shot and pulled Asheville back within a run. Will Golsan battled to try and extend the game but was ultimately retired.

Boby Johnson and Alexander Martinez combined to pitch three scoreless, hitless innings. Asheville opens the second half of the season with a fresh slate and a 0-0 record. The Tourists entertain the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday at 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.