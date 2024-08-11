HarbourCats Walk off AppleSox in Game 1

Kerim Orusevic hit a two-out, two-run walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Victoria HarbourCats to a 4-2 win over the Wenatchee AppleSox in Game 1 of the North Division Series Saturday night at Serauxmen Stadium.

The AppleSox clawed back from a 2-0 deficit with a two-out, 2-RBI single by Jake Larson in the eighth but Wenatchee never held a lead. It put the winning run in scoring position later that inning and again by loading up the bases in the ninth with two outs but could not score either time. The AppleSox left 11 men on the bases and struck out 15 times.

Garrett Ahern was phenomenal in relief, punching out nine and only allowing two runs in six innings. Evan Canfield punched out five in 2.2 innings in relief.

Max Hartman singled twice and scored a run out of the leadoff spot. James Castagnola also recorded a multi-hit games with a pair of singles.

The AppleSox return home Sunday night needing to win to keep their season alive. A Wenatchee win forces a Game 3 on Monday. A loss ends their season. Road teams who have lost Game 1 of the North Division Series. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Sunday and tickets are available at applesox.com/schedule.

