AppleSox Force Deciding Game Three Winning 9-1

August 11, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release









WENATCHEE, Wash - The Victoria HarbourCats dropped game two of the series 9-1 to the Wenatchee AppleSox setting up a winner-takes-all game three Monday night.

The AppleSox scored a run in the second and third innings to take an early 2-0 lead. The Cats cut that lead in half through a Kerim Orucevic (UC San Diego) RBI single, his first of three hits on the night.

Wenatchee took hold of this game in the fifth inning hitting four consecutive RBI singles against Cats reliever Jacob Thompson (Minot State) extending their lead to 6-1. Thompson took over mid-inning for Payton Hawkinson (Cal State Fullerton) who started the game and went 4-1/3 innings giving up four runs on four hits while striking out one.

Victoria had their chances in this game, matching Wenatchee's 10 hits, but could not come up with the clutch hits to get back into the game.

Dustin Davidson (Brookhaven) pitched a scoreless sixth inning before Willem Heilker (Everett CC) and Luke Hayhow (Hawaii) pitched the seventh and eighth innings respectively.

The Sox added three more runs in the final two innings making it 9-1 and putting the result beyond doubt.

Quincy Vassar threw a 118-pitch complete game for the hosts striking out eight batters.

Cam Schneider (Fresno State) had a three-hit game while HarbourCats 2024 MVP Michael Crossland (UC San Diego) went two for five.

This opening round series comes down to a deciding game three Monday night in Wenatchee at 6:35 PM! The winner will play either the Edmonton Riverhawks or Bellingham Bells, who also play a game three tomorrow night.

