HarbourCats Win Game One in Thrilling Fashion

August 11, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







NANAIMO, B.C. - It was a special atmosphere at Serauxmen Stadium for game one of the first-round series where the Victoria HarbourCats sent their fans home happy with a 4-2 walk-off win against the Wenatchee AppleSox.

Todd Haney turned to his All-Star pitcher Carson Cormier (TCU) to start the opener and the big right-hander did not disappoint. Cormier, who was named HarbourCats Pitcher-of-the-Year on Wednesday, struck out the first six batters of the game. After four innings and 74 pitches his night was done, striking out eight AppleSox giving up zero runs and two hits.

Wenatchee starter Garrett Ahern matched Cormier's excellence early, striking out four batters over two scoreless innings to begin the game. The first run of the ballgame came in the bottom of the third inning when Jake Vrlak (Miami-Ohio) scored on a Gunner Antillon (Bowling Green) RBI groundout, giving the Cats a 1-0 lead.

Flynn Ridley took over for Cormier in the fifth inning and the junior from Ottawa University continued his late-season dominance. Ridley pitched three scoreless innings of relief giving up three hits and striking out two. Ridley's most important pitch came in the top of the sixth inducing a groundball for an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play when the Sox were threatening with runners on the corners.

Michael Crossland (UC San Diego) led off the bottom of the sixth with a double but Ahern looked to be escaping the threat retiring the next two Cats. After fouling off four pitches, Kamana Nahaku (University of Hawaii) smashed a ball through a hole in the infield for a single scoring Crossland and doubling Victoria's lead, making it 2-0.

Jack Finn (Illinois State) began the eighth on the mound for the Cats but walked one and hit another and was replaced by Haldon Craig (Doane University). Craig, making just his second HarbourCats appearance, was blowing his low-mid 90's fastball by batters recording two strikeouts in the inning. He was one strike away from stranding the runners, but Jake Larson hit a single past the diving Cam Schneider (Fresno State), scoring two runs tying the game at 2-2 and silencing the home crowd.

The AppleSox loaded the bases against Craig in the ninth but the flamethrowing right-hander struck out Evan Cloyd to give his teammates the chance to walk it off in the bottom half.

After a walk and two strikeouts, the stage was set for Kerim Orucevic (UC San Diego) to be a hero. The lefty took the first pitch he saw and hit it over the fence in right field winning the game for the HarbourCats.

It's not the first time this season Orucevic has come up with a clutch hit late with his only other long ball in 2024 being a two-out ninth-inning game-tying home run in Ridgefield back in July.

Over 1000 fans were in attendance with many making the drive up to Nanaimo to support their team, proving once again that Victoria has the best fans in the West Coast League.

The HarbourCats are one win away from advancing to the next round and that game is Sunday at 6:35 PM in Wenatchee.

