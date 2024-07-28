HarbourCats Stay Hot in 7-3 Win over Kamloops

July 28, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats completed the sweep of the Kamloops NorthPaws with a 7-3 win to wrap up Peninsula Co-op's Kids Free Weekend at the ballpark.

Trey Langan made his second start for the HarbourCats and was again solid. The Freshman from Park University gave up two runs on two hits over four innings while striking out two.

For the second game running Michelle Artzberger (ULM) drove home the Cats opening run in the first inning, this time with an RBI single.

Kamloops levelled the score in the top of the second before a Cam Schneider (Fresno State) RBI groundout in the bottom of the third restored Victoria's lead. NorthPaws first baseman TJ Wachter tied things back up 2-2 with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Schneider drove home his second run of the game with a bases-loaded single to give the HarbourCats a 3-2 lead in the fifth. Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) then recorded his third RBI in as many games on a sacrifice fly giving his new team a 4-2 lead.

Flynn Ridley (Ottawa) earned his third win of the season pitching three innings of relief retiring all nine batters he faced, striking out two.

Logan MacNiel (Campbellsville) threw a one-two-three eighth-inning striking out one batter. The 2023 HarbourCats Pitcher-of-the-Year now has a 3.00 ERA in 12 innings of work this season.

Victoria added three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning making it 7-2. Brett Harvey (Puget Sound) made his seventh appearance of the season pitching the ninth giving up one run on two hits, striking out one.

Today's 7-3 win is the HarbourCats sixth in a row, their longest win streak of the campaign.

