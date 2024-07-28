AppleSox Drop Weekend Series to Riverhawks

July 28, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox scored in the top of the first for a second straight game but fell to the Edmonton Riverhawks, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon at RE/MAX Field.

The Riverhawks scored four times in the second inning on five consecutive singles to take the lead for good. Evan Cloyd hit a two-out RBI single five batters into the game and Aidan Dougherty delivered an infield single in the eighth. Dougherty recorded three hits and stole his team-leading 19th base to record the third-most stolen bases in a single AppleSox season.

Wenatchee (29-16, 11-7 second half) was held to five-runs-or-less for the fourth time in the last five games. It hit into two double plays and five over the two weekend losses.

The AppleSox continue the road swing at Kelowna Monday night when they face the Falcons at 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.