AppleSox Fall in Heartbreaking Fashion to Portland in WCL Championship

August 17, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

The Wenatchee AppleSox came an out away from winning their seventh league championship but fell to the Portland Pickles, 6-5, on Friday night at Walker Stadium.

Portland scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth, both with two outs, to win its first WCL Championship. The Pickles were down to their final out with a runner at first when four straight hitters reached base to end the game. A two-out single the opposite kept the game alive and then Portland successfully attempted a double steal to put both men in scoring position. After an intentional walk to load up the bases, Diego Castellanos drew a free pass to tie the game. Connor Stewart hit a slow roller to short that was unable to be fielded and brought home the winning run.

Quincy Vassar shined in relief until that final frame, coming an out away from firing five scoreless innings five days after earning WCL Pitcher of the Week by tossing a complete game against Victoria in Game 2 of the North Division Series.

The AppleSox took a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the ninth thanks to an opposite-field double by James Castagnola. He scored Max Hartman after a leadoff single up the middle and gave Wenatchee its first lead since the third inning.

The two teams traded runs over the first three innings. Portland cashed in on a bunt attempt first-base side in the bottom of the first to bring home a run from third to strike first. Jake Larson singled in Evan Cloyd after Cloyd led off the top of the second with a double halfway up the wall in center.

The AppleSox took the lead with a two-spot in the third thanks to two Pickles errors. Kanoa Morisaki walked and was sacrificed to start the inning before Cooper Whitton singled up the middle. Centerfielder Tony Otis misplayed the bouncing ball and it allowed Whitton to advance to third. He scored two batters later when Cloyd hit a sacrifice fly.

That lead would not make it to the fourth. Three straight singles to open up the bottom of the third scored two runs, followed by a stolen base and a throwing error helped bring across the go-ahead run with a one-out single.

Portland threatened in the sixth with runners at first and third with one out when a fly ball out to left was caught by Cam Hoiland and then he gunned down the runner trying to score from third.

The AppleSox finished just shy of a WCL title after earning their ninth division championship and first since 2013. Wenatchee shattered single-season offensive records for on-base percentage (.404), RBI (332), walks (312) and hit by pitches (82). The AppleSox won the first and second half titles for the first time in franchise history since the WCL established the two-half playoff format in 2016. Wenatchee recorded 35 wins, marking the second straight season and the sixth time in franchise history they have earned at least 30 wins.

