Improvements Underway at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium

Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium will have a new look when the AppleSox take the field for their 25th season in June 2025.

Improvements got underway shortly after the AppleSox won the 2024 North Division title on Aug. 14 to redo the entire infield. The first and third base lines are now all turf in addition to home plate and the entire foul territory from the end of the third-base dugout to the end of the first-base dugout. The infield grass and dirt between first and third base has all been regraded and leveled. The dugouts will also receive new turf while fences are added in front of them to improve player safety. The sound system at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium will also be completely redone.

Special thanks to the state of Washington for approving a grant to support ballpark improvements in the West Coast League and minor league facilities in state. Washington State Minor League Capital budget Each of the other six Washington-based WCL teams (Bellingham, Cowlitz, Port Angeles, Ridgefield, Walla Walla, Yakima Valley) are receiving financial contributions for renovations.

The AppleSox would also like to thank Senator Brad Hawkins for helping to push and support the approval of this grant.

The AppleSox' 2025 schedule will be released in November. The 2024 AppleSox won their division for the first time since 2013.

