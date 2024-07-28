HarbourCats Pour on the Runs in Fifth Straight Win

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats hit double digits for the second straight night to beat the Kamloops NorthPaws 15-3.

After their slow start in yesterday's game, going hitless until the sixth inning, the Cats wasted no time tonight scoring three runs in the first inning. Michelle Artzberger (ULM) got things going with a sacrifice fly before Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) hit a 107 MPH rocket to left field for a double making it 2-0. Sky Collins (Fresno State) capped off the three-run frame with an RBI single, his first of four hits on the night.

Payton Hawkinson (Cal State Fullerton) started his sixth game of the season and bounced back after three straight losing efforts. The six-foot-seven left-hander struck out a season-high five batters over four innings while giving up one run.

Victoria piled on the runs in the third inning beginning with a Tyrus Hall (Bossier Parish) RBI single which extended his hit streak to eight games. The Victoria native reached base four times in the game, including two doubles. A bases-loaded hit-by-pitch increased the Cats advantage before a NorthPaws error allowed two more runs to score, giving Victoria a 7-1 lead. Michael Crossland (UC San Diego) hit a two-run double, his 14th and 15th RBIs of the season, to make it 9-1.

A passed ball and wild pitch gifted the HarbourCats a couple more runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 11-1, putting the game beyond doubt early.

Victoria scored four runs in the sixth inning including an Artzberger bases-clearing double which wrapped up the scoring making it 15-3. The first baseman has two or more hits in six straight games and has 10 RBIs in that span.

Isaac Hines (Ava Maria) made his first home appearance pitching the fifth inning giving up two runs on three hits while striking out one.

Taylor Franklin (George Fox University), brother of former HarbourCat Davis Franklin, recorded the win in his debut throwing a one-two-three sixth inning, striking out two.

Assistant Coach Steve Sinclair threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Victoria Sports Hall of Fame Night (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

Mason Chamberlain (Missouri Valley), Jalen Sami (Golden Tide), and Dustin Davidson (Brookhaven) closed out the game, with each throwing a scoreless inning.

After setting season-highs in walks and stolen bases last night, the HarbourCats set another tonight with 18 hits.

The HarbourCats look for their second straight series sweep tomorrow at 1:05 PM. It is the final game of Kids Free Weekend, thanks to Peninsula Co-op. You can get tickets at the HarbourCats office or at the gate on game day. The kid's free offer is not available online.

REMINDER: If you have HarbourCats ticket vouchers of any kind, 10-game flex packs, or season ticket equivalent vouchers, all vouchers must be used for any of our remaining eight home games. Should we make playoffs, vouchers are not eligible for any games no matter where they are played. You can exchange your vouchers in advance for game tickets at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.

