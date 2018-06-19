HarbourCats Media Conference, Thursday, June 21, 2018, 2:30 PM

June 19, 2018 - West Coast League (WCL) - Victoria HabourCats News Release





Victoria, BC - Victoria HarbourCats Owner and Managing Partner Jim Swanson invites members of the media and the public to attend as the Victoria HarbourCats make a major organizational announcement at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park.

Date: Thursday, June 21, 2018

Time: 2:30 PM

Location: Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park, 1014 Caledonia Avenue, Victoria, BC

