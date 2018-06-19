Falcons Win Series with 9-6 Victory over AppleSox

WENATCHEE, WA. - The Kelowna Falcons earned a series win for the first time this season with a 9-6 victory over the Wenatchee AppleSox on Monday night at Paul Thomas Senior Field for their first set of back-to-back wins on the year.

Taylor Wright had a strong game with the bat, collecting three hits including a solo home run over the fence in right field in the 7th inning for his 1st homer of the season. Kelowna scored three runs in the 4th inning to tie the game with Wright coming through with an RBI single and Kelowna scoring on a wild pitch and a double play to tie the game.

Kelowna jumped ahead with a pair of runs in the 5th inning off of errors before Wright's blast in the 7th pushed their lead to 6-3 ahead of another three-run inning in the 8th on an error, passed ball and balk to extend their lead to 9-3 before Wenatchee added three in the bottom of the 9th but it was too late as the Falcons finished off a 9-6 victory and their first series win of the season.

James Brooks started the game for Kelowna and pitched 4.1 innings while surrendering three runs before the bullpen came in and did an excellent job to lock things down. Dru Fitz picked up the victory for the Falcons and Cal Hehnke picked up the four-pitch save while Hunter Boyd started for the AppleSox and Steen Fredrickson was saddled with the loss.

The Falcons continue their six-game road trip with a trip to Yakima Valley to take on the Pippins beginning on Tuesday night with all games in the series scheduled for 6:35 PM. The two teams then make a trip up to Kelowna and Elks Stadium for three games starting on Friday. All games can be heard on the Falcons Broadcast Network HERE with the Voice of the Falcons, Trevor Miller.

