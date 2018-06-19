RECAP: Offence Stays Hot in Falcons 3rd Straight Win

YAKIMA, WA. - The Kelowna Falcons picked up their third win in a row with a strong offensive display from Ryan Fish and Dan Pruitt, who hit his second home run of the season, for a 9-2 victory over the Yakima Valley Pippins in the opener of their three-game series on Tuesday night at Yakima County Stadium.

Fish and Pruitt picked up three hits each while the Falcons collected 15 hits as a team to pick up their third win a row, including a six inning start from Jared Akin and a strong effort from the bullpen. The offensive attack starting in the first inning with Taylor Wright getting a sacrifice fly before Pruitt blasted a two-run shot into left field for a 3-0 lead after the 1st inning.

Four Pippins errors brought home two Kelowna runs in the 3rd inning before Fish had a two-out double and was later brought home by Cody Crowder for a 6-0 lead after three and a half innings. Tylor Nixon highlighted the 5th inning with a two-run double and another run pushed the Falcons advantage to 9-1.

Yakima Valley brought in a run in the 6th inning to end Akin's night before handing off to the bullpen for three scoreless frames to close out the game, including a 1-2-3 inning by Travis Martizia in the 8th. Akin picked up his second win of the season while Matt Driver, the Pippins starter, took the loss.

The Falcons (6-7) continue their road trip on Tuesday with the second game of their three-game set against the Pippins (6-7) with the first pitch being set for 6:35 PM. All games can be heard on the Falcons Broadcast Network HERE with the Voice of the Falcons, Trevor Miller.

