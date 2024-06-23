HarbourCats' Comeback Falls Short, Losing 10-8 to the Bells

Victoria HarbourCats' Flynn Ridley on the mound

Victoria HarbourCats' Flynn Ridley on the mound

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats (10-10) had the tying run at the plate in the ninth but could not replicate Friday night's comeback, losing game two of the series 10-8 to the Bellingham Bells (13-7).

The Bells scoring started early as they loaded the bases in the second inning, but HarbourCats starter Malik Harris (University of Memphis) limited the damage to just one run on a sacrifice fly.

The HarbourCats responded immediately, and their speed played a big part. Sky Collins (Fresno State) stole second after being hit by a pitch and later scored on a Ny'Zaiah Thompson (Cal State Fullerton) RBI double. After Thompson stole third, Garrett Teunissen (Cal State San Marcos) smacked an RBI single to left, his first of three hits, giving the Cats a 2-1 lead.

Sky Collins scores on Ny'Zaiah Thompson's double in the second inning (Photo: @JustinPMorash)

Gunner Antillon (Cal Baptist) led off the bottom of the third inning with a double and was driven home by a Kerim Orucevic (UCSD) RBI single to make it 3-1 HarbourCats.

In Harris' fourth Cats start he pitched three innings giving up one run on two hits, while striking out two.

Brandon Bertsch (University of Texas) pitched a scoreless fourth inning but got into trouble in the fifth. Bells third baseman Nate Kirkpatrick made it 3-2 with an RBI single which was followed by Bertsch walking his second batter of the inning to load the bases. Kade Douglas (CSU Pueblo) came out of the bullpen and induced a high popup but it dropped between Kyle Micklus (West Texas A&M) and Teunissen to score two runs, giving the Bells a 4-3 lead.

The HarbourCats responded quickly once again in the bottom of the fifth with Teunissen's team-leading 13th steal of third base causing an errant throw into left field, allowing the Corona, California native to score and tie the game 4-4.

The Bells blew the game wide open in the sixth inning scoring four runs, including a two-run home run by Colton Bower. They added another run in the seventh inning, then a Conner Smith solo home run in the eighth made it 10-4.

Flynn Ridley (Ottawa University) and Mason Chamberlain (Missouri Valley) pitched out of the bullpen for the Cats, with Chamberlain giving up zero runs for the fifth straight appearance.

Flynn Ridley made his fourth appearance of the season pitching two innings, striking out two (Photo: @JustinPMorash)

The HarbourCats scored three runs in the eighth through a Jake Haggard (ULM) RBI double, his third hit of the night, and a Collins two-run double.

The Cats added an eighth run in the final frame, but the six-run deficit proved too large as Bells pitcher Nick Lewis struck out Haggard to end the game.

The series finale is tomorrow at 1:05 PM, Payton Hawkinson (Cal State Fullerton) is your HarbourCats projected starting pitcher.



