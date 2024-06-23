HarbourCats Explode for Six-Run Second Inning, Beat the Bells 6-2

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats offence scored six runs in the second inning which proved to be enough, beating the Bellingham Bells 6-2.

Big lefty Payton Hawkinson (Cal State Fullerton) made his second start for the HarbourCats, pitching four innings of one-hit ball. He pitched his way into trouble in the first inning loading the bases, but was able to escape the jam. He settled in the rest of the way striking out two and lowering his season ERA to 1.00.

The HarbourCats huge second inning began with a Ny'Zaiah Thompson (Cal State Fullerton) double with the bases loaded, scoring three runs. Gunner Antillon (Cal Baptist) drove Thompson home with a single which was followed by a Jake Haggard (ULM) triple to make it 5-0 Cats. Haggard scored on an RBI single by Kerim Orucevic (UCSD) which completed the six-run frame.

The HarbourCats had 12 hits as a team with Garrett Teunissen (Cal State San Marcos) and Lucas Ramirez (Tennessee) joining Antillon and Haggard with two hits on the afternoon.

Jacob Thompson (Minot State) was awarded his second win of the season pitching two scoreless innings and striking out two. The North Saanich native has been as dependable as they come in his relief outings this season, giving up zero runs across 10.2 innings of work.

Carson Cormier (TCU) gave up two runs in the seventh but continued to display his swing-and-miss ability. He struck out three today adding to his season total of 16 strikeouts, which leads the team.

Brett Harvey (Puget Sound) and Ben Hewitt (Everett CC) pitched scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth innings respectively to close out the victory for the HarbourCats.

The HarbourCats improve to 11-10 on the season and are back in action Tuesday at 6:35 PM against the Redmond Dudes. This is the first of four straight nights where all fans in attendance will be entered into a draw for a pair of Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets! You do not want to miss your chance to win! Buy tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets. The winner will be announced at the game on Friday, June 28!

