Sweets Shut Out Applesox
June 23, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)
Wenatchee AppleSox News Release
The Walla Walla Sweets took the weekend series with a 13-0 win over the Wenatchee AppleSox on Saturday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
The AppleSox were shut out for the first time since June 16, 2022. Wenatchee (13-7) had shut out six teams since then. It also marked only the third time in three seasons under Mitch Darlington that the AppleSox were shut out.
Walla Walla (7-12) cashed in on six AppleSox errors. Three of them came in a three-run third. They also recorded multi-run innings in the fifth (five runs) and eighth (four runs) innings.
The AppleSox look to salvage the series on Sunday when they host the Sweets at 5:35 p.m. It's Bark In The Park Night presented by Earthwise Pet Shop and fans are welcome to bring their dogs to the game. Tickets are available at applesox.com/schedule
