Memories of Bate, Budget, Etc -- Fastpitch Returning to RAP on May 31

March 3, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA - The ghosts of the not-so-distant past will be returning to the hallowed grounds of Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park this spring, bringing back memories of small-diamond excellence of yesteryear. The Victoria HarbourCats and the HarbourCats Foundation are proud to announce the Emery Electric Fastpitch Showcase will take place on May 31, featuring two teams with designs on making their way to major events - the Sooke Loggers to the Canadian championship, and the Lacey A's to the ISC World Championship in Minnesota later this summer.

Famed teams like Bate Construction, Budget, Payless, Royals and Traveler's Inn have not been forgotten in these parts, when world-class windmill-style softball was the talk of the town in summer and filled the seats of the stadium at the corner of Caledonia and Vancouver with regularity. Who can stifle a smile when the name Stuffy McInnis comes up?

"This is an exciting event for us to add, and to salute the history of fastpitch in Victoria - as a former fastball player myself, I'm excited to see these games," said Jim Swanson, managing partner of the HarbourCats.

The Sooke Loggers and Lacey A's will face off in the Emery Electric Fastpitch Showcase, on Saturday, May 31 - a doubleheader starting at 4pm and played on the field that the HarbourCats now call home, developing players who move on to the Major League Baseball level (seven in total since 2013, that number growing to as many as 10 with the MLB season a month away).

Many members of the Sooke Loggers are in the mix for ongoing Team Canada duty, including catcher Blake Hunter.

"Many of us grew up watching or hearing the stories about the games and the legends that competed at RAP but most of us were too young to have had the opportunity to play here," said Hunter.

"To be given the opportunity to play here and add to the rich history of our game at RAP is something we will all embrace."

Tickets for the event are already available HERE. The field will be adjusted for the pitching rubber and 60-ft basepaths.

Reggie Underwood

Many of the great fastpitch players of the past will be invited to the game to be introduced to the crowd prior to the first game. The HarbourCats were proud to sponsor the induction of late fastball star Dennis Eckert into the Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame in October.

Following the Emery Electric Fastpitch Showcase, the Sooke Loggers and Lacey A's will continue the weekend series on Sunday, June 1, with a doubleheader at Hyacinth Park, starting at 10am.

The HarbourCats will be opening their WCL baseball season on the road that weekend, returning for the home opener on Friday, June 6, against the Port Angeles Lefties, with tickets for that already available HERE. Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and three "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.