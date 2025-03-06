Peninsula Co-Op Partners to Bring Community Events to HarbourCats Games

March 6, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - There are few groups more community-minded on Vancouver Island than Peninsula Co-op -- their involvement with the Victoria HarbourCats and specific events confirms that yet again.

Thanks to Peninsula Co-op, athletes from Special Olympics and Challenger Baseball will take to the field at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park this summer, in what has become a pair of annual events that warm the hearts of fans and bring big smiles to the faces of all the competitors.

"This is something we have worked together with Peninsula Co-op on for more than a decade and these are special nights that have heart-warming moments you can't manufacture," said Jim Swanson of the HarbourCats.

"I think the Special Olympics athletes look forward more to this game with our HarbourCats guys than they do to provincials or major tournaments they attend. And with Challenger Baseball, this game shows all the fans how fun it is to be on the field, getting around the bases or swinging at that pitch down the middle."

"Peninsula Co-op is excited to continue our long-standing partnership with the HarbourCats and to bring these community-inclusive and engaging events to life," said Lindsay Gaudette, Director of Member and Community Engagement with Peninsula Co-op.

"The dedication, joy, and spirit of these athletes remind us of the power of community, teamwork, and inclusion. We look forward to another summer of unforgettable moments on the field."

The big dates:

Challenger Baseball, Tuesday, July 15, 5:30pm (before the 6:35pm HarbourCats game)

Special Olympics, Wednesday, July 23, 5:30pm (before the 6:35pm HarbourCats game)

Peninsula Co-op members also get $2.00 discounts for HarbourCats tickets (at the office in advance, or at box-office on game days), and Peninsula Co-op also makes it possible for kids to come free for an entire series, the July 25-26-27 three-game set with the Wenatchee AppleSox in Victoria to play the HarbourCats.

For more information, see the HarbourCats website at harbourcats.com -- tickets, promotions, partners, merchandise, and more.

The HarbourCats open their 2025 home schedule on Friday, June 6, with the Port Angeles Lefties visiting Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP. Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and three "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.

