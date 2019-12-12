Happy Holidays from the Wolves

December 12, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release





'TIS THE SEASON

On December 21 at our home game we will be accepting new or gently used hats, gloves, and Jackets. These items will be donated to the Watertown Urban Mission.

December 30th 7:30 P.M. v.s. Elmira Game:

We have added a game to the schedule against Elmira. Season Ticket Holders do not have a ticket for this game. Don't worry we have that covered. Simply come in give your name at the door and you will be let in. We will also accept your seat card as proof.

For all non-season ticket holders tickets are available online, at the door or at all 4 Watertown Kinney Drug locations.

DECEMBER 31ST V.S. ARMY

This game is a free game for all to come and enjoy. Concessions beer and the Wolves Den will be open for you to enjoy as well â

The Relay for Life Jefferson County, NY will be holding an auction on Friday, December 13, 2019 of the paintings that the Watertown Wolves players painted during the Sip & Paint event last month. Bids start at just $10 each. Make sure to stop by the Relay table at the game to bid on the player's painting of your choice. Makes for a terrific holiday gift for any Wolves fan!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.