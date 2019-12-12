Gullo Grabs Hustler Player of the Week After Impressive Weekend

Well it doesn't take long to spot this week's Hustler Player of the Week when he takes the ice for the Danville Dashers.

Nick Gullo is a force on the ice. With a rare blend of speed, skill and a solid amount of strength, Gullo would already be a valuable asset for any hockey team. Pair with that the sheer desire to win, and the willingness to do whatever needs to be done-- even if it involves taking on the largest player on the other team, and you've got a key piece of this Dashers team.

Gullo and the Dashers swept the weekend series against the threatening Mentor Ice Breakers, stifling the Mentor offense while igniting a Danville offense that had hit a rough spot in recent weeks. Gullo and new additions like Mitch Atkins and Tyler Quintos were able to shine in the weekend matchups, pairing with experienced Dashers like A.J. Tesoriero and Brad Denny to net the Dashers 6 of the possible 6 points from the home-stand.

Gullo's hustle plays were almost un-countable on the weekend, as he hunted down stray pucks and canceled out icing calls with his sheer speed and hockey IQ on the weekend.

Though those kinds of hustle plays don't directly kept track of, or keep you on the scoring sheet at the end of the game, they often have the biggest impact on a team. That being said, Gullo still found the score sheet with two assists on the weekend. In a weekend match up with Mentor that saw games that were tense the whole way through, hustle plays can revive a team, or even save a team with tired legs.

Gullo made countless plays this weekend, both creating offensive opportunities down the ice, and playing active defense in the back half of the ice. In addition, Gullo also drew several key power play opportunities with his shifty skating and ability to frustrate opposing teams.

Gullo (7 points on 5 assists, 2 goals) and the Danville Dashers (9-7, 27 points) will face off against the Delaware Thunder Friday night on the road, before completing the weekend road trip on Saturday with another game against the Thunder.

