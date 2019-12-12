Rumble Bees Home Friday Night

BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Battle Creek Rumble Bees will launch a two-games' home-and-home series beginning Friday night at 7:35 pm at The Rink Battle Creek when they host their FPHL Eastern Division rivals, the Mentor Ice Breakers.

Friday night the Rumble Bees will present their first-ever "ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE NIGHT" on their home ice The Rink Battle Creek. All fans who attend the game festooned in the Zombie ensemble costume will receive their game tickets discounted for ONLY $5!! In addition, the Rumble Bees will conduct a Zombie Apocalypse costume contest for special prizes.

Saturday night, the two teams will complete the weekend set with an encore encounter at Mentor, Ohio in a 6:30 duel. The game broadcast Saturday night commences at 6:00 pm on WFAT 102.7 FM, "The Fat One," and 930 AM here in Battle Creek.

The two inter-divisional foes have collided a total of four times previously this campaign with the Ice Breakers leading the seven-games' season series, 4(4-0-0). The Rumble Bees are 3(0-3-0) on home ice against the Ohio-based club and 1(0-1-0) in their lone prior appearance in Mentor.

The Rumble Bees are still in search for that elusive initial victory in their inaugural season of 2019-20 while the Ice Breakers, 16(9-7-0)27, have fallen from first to third place in the Eastern Division. Following a sterling 8(7-1-0) start, they are 8(2-6-0) in their last 8-decisions.

After the weekend series with Mentor, the Rumble Bees will travel to Port Huron next Wednesday night, December 18th for their first-ever meeting against fellow Western Divisional rivals, the Prowlers at McMorran Place Arena. Game time is 7:30 pm with the game play-by-play broadcast set for 7:00 pm with the "Voice" of the Rumble Bees, Terry Ficorelli.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13TH Mentor at RUMBLE BEES 7:35 PM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14TH RUMBLE BEES at Mentor 6:30 PM

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18TH RUMBLE BEES at PORT HURON 7:30 PM

