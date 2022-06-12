Hammerheads Walk off Mets, 5-4

June 12, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads prevented the St. Lucie Mets from clinching the Florida State League East Division first half title with a 5-4 walk-off win at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Sunday.

The Mets could have wrapped up the division with a win but will now look to close out the division in front of their home fans at Clover Park later this week. The Mets magic number remains two.

The Mets got off to a good start on Sunday. Stanley Consuegra hit a two-run single in the first inning and a solo home run in the sixth to give the Mets a 3-0.

The Hammerheads tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Cristian Rodriguez hit a two-run single with the bases loaded and Alex Ramirez made an error in center field allowing a third runner to score to make it 3-3.

Osiris Johnson led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and he scored on the ensuing single by Jose Salas to give Jupiter a 4-3 lead.

The Mets rallied in the ninth to tie the game. Jose Rivera hit a leadoff double and Ramirez whacked a one-out RBI single to tie the game 4-4.

Johnson led off the bottom of the ninth with a 107 mph line drive that hit the leg of Mets reliever Dylan Hall. The ball bounced near third baseman William Lugo, who errantly threw to first base allowing Johnson to advance all the way to third base.

Trey McLoughlin relieved the injured Hall and got a shallow fly out from Salas to hold Johnson at third base. After an intentional walk to Ian Lewis, McLoughlin faced Brady Allen. Allen hit a ground ball to Lugo at third base and Lugo's throw home to get Johnson sailed away. The error allowed Johnson to score the winning run.

Ramirez went 2 for 3 and reached base four times. Consuegra was 2 for 4 with three RBI.

Jordany Ventura and Keyshawn Askew both pitched two scoreless innings for the Mets.

The Mets (37-19) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday to start a six-game home series vs. the Tampa Tarpons. First pitch at Clover Park on Tuesday is 6:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.