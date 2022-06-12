Blue Jays Beat Flying Tigers 8-1

June 12, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







The Blue Jays played host to the Lakeland Flying Tigers for Pride Night at TD Ballpark Saturday evening. Both teams starters, Rafael Ohashi for Dunedin and Brant Hurter for Lakeland, had been excellent as of late heading into the game. Ohashi continued his excellent form, going five innings pitched and just giving up one unearned run while striking out 5. Hurter on the other hand had his hands full all night long.

Dunedin jumped all over Hurter and out to a five run lead after just two innings, all while Ohashi kept dealing. Hurter finally settled in during the third inning, but gave up another run on a Damiano Palmegiani solo home run, his 10th of the season. Hurter's outing brought his ERA from 1.93 entering tonight all the way up to 2.98 on the season, while Ohashi dropped his from 3.03 to 2.68. Over his last six starts, Ohashi now has a 2.28 ERA over 27.2 innings pitched.

Soenni Martinez relieved Ohashi of his duties in the sixth inning, had a nice appearance himself, two innings pitched and no runs allowed. Justin Kelly entered the game to start the eighth, and had one of his best outings of the year. Kelly had his cutter dialed in, and used it very effectively, striking out five over the last two innings, not allowing a hit.

Saturday's win gives Dunedin a chance to split the series in the wrap-up game of the series, scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.