Threshers Split Series with Marauders

June 12, 2022







BRADENTON, Fl - Following a 2-0 shutout win on the heels of a two-run home run by Marcus Lee Sang on Saturday night, the Clearwater Threshers fell 6-1 on Sunday afternoon and settled for the series split in a six-game set with the Bradenton Marauders at LECOM Park.

Left-hander Matt Osterberg made his eighth start of the season for Clearwater on Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out three in four innings of work.

The Marauders (26-31) opened the scoring in the second inning on a solo home run by Sergio Campana, before the Threshers (29-27) responded with another solo homer from Marcus Lee Sang to even the contest 1-1.

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth, the Threshers loaded the bases with one out in the top half but couldn't push anything across before the Marauders stormed ahead with a four-run bottom half to grab a 6-1 lead.

After Osterberg's outing, the Threshers used five relievers in Malik Binns, Jordan Fowler, Alex Garbrick, Gabriel Yanez and Tommy McCollum who combined to allow four runs on four hits and struck out seven hitters.

The Threshers were unable to generate anything offensively late in the Sunday matinee, slashing only three hits and stranding 17 runners on base.

Clearwater returns home Tuesday night, June 14 to open a six-game series with the Palm Beach Cardinals. First pitch on Dollar Tuesday at BayCare Ballpark is set for 6:30 p.m. with coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network beginning at 6:20 p.m.

