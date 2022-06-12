Marauders Salvage Split Sunday Afternoon

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Marauders backed a strong pitching effort with a four-run fifth-inning rally Sunday afternoon in a 6-1 win over the Clearwater Threshers at LECOM Park.

The win sealed a series split for the Marauders (26-31), who have won three of their last four games.

Sergio Campana gave Bradenton a second-inning lead with a solo homer, his second home run of the season, to left field off Matt Osterberg (0-5). Marcus Lee Sang tied the game, 1-1, with a solo home run to center field in the fourth off Brennan Malone (1-0), but a Luke Brown RBI-single in the home half put the Marauders back in front for good.

Minor league rehabber Aaron Shortridge tossed three scoreless innings in his start for the Marauders, striking out four and allowing just one hit before yielding to Malone to begin the fourth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Bradenton stretched its lead with a four-run rally. Clearwater reliever Malik Binns issued walks to Deivis Nadal and Mike Jarvis to begin the inning, and Jase Bowen followed with an RBI-single to right-center. Brenden Dixon followed with a walk, and left-hander Jordan Fowler entered to pitch. The southpaw struck out Rodolfo Nolasco, then hit Campana with a pitch and surrendered a bases-loaded RBI-single to left field by Wyatt Hendrie. Brown topped off the rally by lining a two-run single to right field, padding the Marauders' lead to 6-1.

On the mound, Jake Sweeney held Clearwater scoreless over three innings from the sixth through the eighth, and Yunior Thibo worked around a leadoff error for a scoreless ninth.

Bradenton totaled 10 hits in the game, their first double-digit hit total in a game since an 11-hit performance on May 22 at Palm Beach. The Marauders also thrived with runners in scoring position, going 4-for-8, while Clearwater went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The Marauders travel to Fort Myers on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Single-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hammond Stadium.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

