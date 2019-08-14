Hammerheads Take One of Two in Doubleheader against Lakeland

Game 1

In the first of two on Wednesday evening, Lakeland took over the game early to pull out a 9-6 win against the Hammerheads.

Will Stewart had a rocky start in the first game. Over 3.2 innings pitched the left-hander allowed twelve hits and nine runs.

Lefty reliever Sean Guenther pitched the latter part of the game, a strong 3.1 scoreless innings. In his longest relief outing with Jupiter, the lefty allowed just two hits and struck out five.

Despite giving up nine runs, the Hammerheads offense did some damage of their own in the first game.

Jerar Encarnacion earned an RBI in the first, batting in Neil Walker on an error.

After Lakeland took a 9-1 lead, the Hammerheads still continued to tally point. Nick Fortes hit a two-run homer in the fourth, followed by Lazaro Alonso's two-run bomb In the fifth lessen the deficit.

Lazaro Alonso hit an additional RBI single in the bottom of the 7th to give the Hammerheads a sixth run.

The first baseman had another impressive night at the plate, earning three hits for the second consecutive game and finishing game one with three RBI and two runs.

Fortes and Demetrius Sims also had multi-hit nights. The catcher went 2-3 with his two-run homer, and Sims went 2-4 with a double.

Ultimately, the offensive drive wasn't enough and the Hammerheads still fell, 9-6.

Game 2

Behind a complete game for Jordan Holloway, the Hammerheads won the second game against Lakeland, 5-1.

Jordan Holloway pitched all seven innings to set up Jupiter for a win. Over the entire second game, Lakeland only got four hits and one run off the FSL All-Star, who struck out four on his way to earning a win.

Holloway had some trouble after the All-Star break, but his last several outings show a return to All-Star form. Tonight's start dropped his ERA below 5.00 for the first time since July 12th.

Once again, the Jupiter batting order showed up to the plate.

After Demetrius Sims and James Nelson singled to start off the second, Jhonny Santos walked, setting up the Hammerheads for an offensive push with bases loaded and no outs. Gunnar Schubert provided the first push, hitting an RBI double to bat in Sims and Nelson.

2018 first round pick Connor Scott hits an RBI sac fly to make it 3-0 going into the third.

2019 1st round pick JJ Bleday kept up the momentum with a huge 2-run bomb to right field in the bottom of the fourth. The Vanderbilt Alums third homer since joining Jupiter gave the Hammerheads a commanding 5-0 lead.

Lakeland put one run up in the top of the fifth, but Holloway held them off for the sixth and seventh, and Jupiter finished with a 5-1 victory.

