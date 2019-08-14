Bradenton Flips Script on Florida, 4-1 and 5-1

August 14, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FLA.: RHP Aaron Shortridge and LHP Ike Schlabach turned in solid starts and Mason Martin smoked a grand slam in the night cap to help the Bradenton Marauders best the Florida Fire Frogs, 4-1 and 5-1, to sweep a twin bill and even the five-game set at 2 on Wednesday at Osceola County Stadium.

Game 1: Rodolfo Castro got the offense started for Bradenton in the third, scoring Daniel Amaral from first for a 1-0 Marauders lead.

Back-to-back hits paced the Fire Frogs attack in the fifth. Kevin Josephina doubled off RHP Aaron Shortridge to start the inning. Garrison Schwartz plated him with a base hit to even the game at 1.

Shortridge (8-4) powered through six quality stanzas, yielding six hits and an earned run while racking up seven strikeouts to earn his third straight victory.

Shortridge got the run support he needed in the seventh from the Marauders bats. Dylan Busby went deep versus RHP Odalvi Javier for the FSL-leading 19th time, giving them the lead. A wild pitch from RHP Daysbel Hernandez on a strikeout to Travis Swaggerty enabled Lolo Sanchez to score. Another run came in on a throwing error from Josephina; 4-1 Bradenton.

Javier (0-2) notched his first Advanced-A quality start, scattering six hits and three earned runs with three walks and three punch outs across 6 and 1/3's frames. Hernandez faced three and fanned two.

Riley Delgado picked up his team-leading 38th multi-hit effort by slashing 2-3 at the dish.

Adrian Valerio was 3-3 for the Marauders.

Game 2: The Marauders put up a five-spot in the third to take a commanding 5-0 advantage. Swaggerty singled home Jesse Medrano for the first tally. Two batters later with the bases full, Mason Martin blasted a grand slam to center field versus RHP Walter Borkovich.

Martin leads professional baseball with 114 RBIs on the season.

Swaggerty was 4-8 for the double dip and the Pirates 1st Round selection in 2018 is averaging .500 this season against Fire Frogs pitching.

Borkovich (2-5) tossed his longest outing of the campaign, giving up seven hits, four earned runs, and striking out a season-best seven Marauders in five innings of work while being saddled with the setback.

RHP Troy Bacon fired two scoreless stanzas of three-hit baseball with four strikeouts in relief of Borkovich.

The five-run third was all the support LHP Ike Schlabach (4-1) would need. He twirled five one-run frames with four hits, two walks, and three Ks. RHP Nick Mears got the final six outs for the Marauders.

Brett Langhorne had a 1-2 effort at the plate in game two. He brought in the Fire Frogs only run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly, scoring Zack Soria in to make it a 5-1 game.

Jefrey Ramos went 2-6 in Wednesday's twin bill, singling in both games to move his hitting streak to four games. Schwartz also had hits in both games and has reached base safely in 14 of his previous 17 assignments.

NEXT UP: The Fire Frogs turn to LHP Hayden Deal (5-9, 2.98) as he tries to guide the Fire Frogs to a series win on Thursday afternoon. The Marauders send RHP Brad Case (3-4, 4.18) to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for noon. Fans can enjoy buy-one-get-one specials on canned beer and slushies.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW: https://www.milb.com/florida/tickets/single-game-tickets

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.