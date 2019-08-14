Bats Silenced in Shutout Loss to Blue Jays

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers struggled to find answers against the Dunedin Blue Jays pitching staff on Wednesday night, suffering a 6-0 loss at Spectrum Field. The whitewash was the second time in the four-game series Clearwater did not score a run, and fifth occurrence in August.

Clearwater (60-62, 24-32) fell into an early hole in the first inning, as Alejandro Requena (7-10) surrendered two runs on a two-out triple to Kacy Clemens, plating Chavez young and Ryan Noda.

The right-hander allowed two more runs to score in the third inning to fall behind by four after back-to-back run-scoring doubles from Noda and Demi Orimoloye.

The native of Venezuela lasted three innings in his return from the Injured List, giving up the four tallies on four hits, a pair of walks and a strikeout in the losing effort.

Seth McGarry saved the bullpen with four shutout innings. The right-handed reliever scattered five hits and walked a man, but was able to keep the home team within striking distance through the middle innings.

Dunedin (71-48, 30-24) broke the game open with two more runs in the eighth inning against Kyle Arjona, using consecutive walks to Clemens and Chris Bec at the start of the inning to lead off the late rally.

The Threshers did not pick up a hit against Maximo Castillo (9-5) the first time through the lineup, with Simon Muzziotti being the only man to reach base against the 20-year-old with a lead-off walk in the first inning.

Jhailyn Ortiz broke up the no-hit bid with a two-out double to left field in the fourth. The next hit for the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate came in the ninth when Muzziotti started the frame with a single to center.

Clearwater looks to avoid the series sweep in the finale of the four-game set at Spectrum Field on Thursday night. It has yet to be determined who will toe the rubber for the Threshers against Blue Jays' RHP Tanner Larkins (5-4, 3.72). First pitch is scheduled at 7 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on Threshers Live! The Pregame Show at threshersbaseball.com.

