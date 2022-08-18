Hamilton Home Run Carries Hooks

CORPUS CHRISTI - A two-out, two-run home run by Quincy Hamilton in the eighth inning Thursday night valued the Hooks to a 3-1 win over Frisco at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi has won two in a row.

All three of the Hooks runs came via the big fly as Shay Whitcomb went deep with one away in the second for a 1-0 lead. Whitcomb, who owns a .963 OPS in August, paces the current club with 14 home runs on the year.

Tyler Brown turned in his best outing of the year, surrendering two hits and one walk over a season-best six innings. Brown struck out six.

Derek West, who picked up the win with two shutout frames, left the bases loaded in the seventh and worked around a two-out error in the eighth.

Hamilton connected on a 1-2 pitch from Marc Church for the game-winning dinger. The heroics came after a throwing error by slick-fielding shortstop Luisangel Acuna extended the inning. Hamilton's first Double-A home run was a grand slam on Saturday in Wichita.

Freylin Garcia answered the eighth-inning bomb with a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save.

