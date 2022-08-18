Surge Fall Short and Snap Six Game Winning Streak

Wichita, KS- Nick Nastrini's six and two thirds innings pitched in his Double-A debut led the Drillers to a 7-1 victory over the Wind Surge on Thursday night as Wichita's six game winning streak was snapped.

Brent Headrick made his third start on the mound for the Surge this season and pitched five innings, allowing four runs on six hits, and tallied ten strikeouts before being relieved in the sixth inning.

The Drillers broke the tie in the top of the fourth inning behind a home run from Andy Pages that gave Tulsa a 1-0 lead. Ismael Alcantara extended Tulsa's lead to 4-0 on a three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning. Nastrini earned the win on the mound in his debut for the Drillers and pitched six and two thirds innings, allowing only one run on one hit.

Aaron Sabato finished one for four with an RBI in the game including a home run in the seventh inning that shrunk Tulsa's lead to 4-1.

The Drillers added two insurance runs in the ninth inning as Kenneth Betancourt scored on a throwing error by Jair Camargo and Leonel Valera followed with a run scored on a wild pitch that extended the Drillers lead to 7-1.

The Surge comeback fell short as Wichita scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth from a two-run RBI single from Cole Sturgeon that cut the deficit to 7-3.

Notes: Alex Isola's hit streak ended at 12 games... The Surge are now 7-3 in Turbo Tubs jerseys and 16-37 when their opponent scores first...Wichita remains in first place by 5 Â½ games over Springfield in the second half.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume play against the Tulsa Drillers tomorrow, August 19th. First pitch is at 7:05 and gates open at 6:00. Daniel Gossett will get the start on the mound for Wichita and Landon Knack will be on the hill for the Drillers. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com.

