Bradford Strong Again, Riders Fall Late

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped their Thursday night matchup to the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field, 3-1. Frisco starter Cody Bradford struck out seven batters and walked one in 5.2 innings, giving up just one run on a solo homer. Left fielder Trevor Hauver finished 2-for-4 at the plate, featuring his first Double-A homer since his promotion on August 16th.

Corpus Christi scored first for the first time this week in the bottom of the 2nd inning on a solo home run from Shay Whitcomb off Bradford, who didn't allow another run through his next 3.2 innings.

Hauver's homer came in the top of the 5th off Hooks starter Tyler Brown as his only run allowed through six innings of work, tying Thursday's game at 1-1.

Bradford struck out his first two batters faced in the 6th inning before hitting a batter with a pitch and ending his night. Reliever Joe Corbett handled the final out of the 6th with one of his three strikeouts on the night and finished with 1.1 scoreless innings.

The Hooks broke the 1-1 tie in the bottom of the 8th inning after a two-run home run from center fielder Quincy Hamilton off Riders reliever Marc Church to take the 3-1 lead.

