Wichita Wind Surge to Host 85th Annual Hatchet Rivalry in October

The Wichita Wind Surge announced today they will host the 85th Annual Hatchet Rivalry at Riverfront Stadium featuring the Dodge City Red Demons and Garden City Buffaloes. The game will be played on Saturday, October 15 at 6 pm.

"We are excited to host two outstanding programs from Western Kansas at Riverfront Stadium this fall," said Jordan Kobritz, CEO of the Wind Surge. "The game was scheduled so as not to conflict with the local high school football schedule. It will give local football fans an additional opportunity to watch high school football at its best in downtown Wichita."

"The Hatchet Game is the most notable rivalry in the western part of the state and it's great that we will be able to showcase this event at an amazing facility like Riverfront Stadium," said Drew Thon, Athletic Director of Garden City High School. "The experience that it will provide for our students, community, and alumni will be second to none."

"What an opportunity for Dodge City to showcase our football program, Pride of Southwest Kansas (DCHS Band), Drill Team, and Cheer program to the city of Wichita and state of Kansas," said Jay Gifford, Athletic Director of Dodge City High School. "We have a tradition of finding opportunities to showcase our many talented students. We are so excited to give our students this memory that will stay with them long after they graduate."

Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office located at 275 S. McLean Blvd, Wichita, KS 67213.

