Hagaman Named SPHL Co-Player of the Week

PEORIA, IL - It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman was named as co-Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for his performance last weekend in Peoria's home sweep of the Knoxville Ice Bears. He shares this week's honors with Cody Karpinski of the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Hagaman was instrumental in the outcome of both games. On Friday his key power-play goal late in the second period closed a two-goal deficit to just 4-3 and gave the rivermen momentum heading into the third period. Peoria eventually tied the game and won 5-4 in the shootout.

On Saturday, Hagaman's tying goal in the third period set the stage for Paul Deslauriers' game-winner just a few minutes later to secure another 5-4 victory, this time in regulation. Overall, Hagaman finished the weekend with two goals, three assists (seven points), nine shots on goal, and was a plus-one.

Hagaman is the second Rivermen player to be named as Player of the Week, the first was goaltender Jack Berry following his shutout victory over the Huntsville Havoc. Hagaman and the Rivermen will embark on a road trip to Quad City this Friday night before returning to Carver Arena for a showdown with the Bobcats of Vermilion County on Saturday, December 18.

