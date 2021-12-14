Dawgs Activate Nenadal, Release Kuznetsov

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Josh Nenadal

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that the team has activated forward Josh Nenadal from the 21-day injured reserve list and released forward Dmitry Kuznetsov.

Nenadal was placed on the injured reserve list on November 29 retroactive to November 22. The five-foot-nine alternate captain had notched one goal and one assist in Roanoke's first 10 games before he missed the last six games. Nenadal will be available for the Dawgs this weekend when they host the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Kuznetsov joined Roanoke this past weekend for both games against Macon after a great start to the season for the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks. The six-foot forward had 12 goals and five assists in 14 games since joining the Hat Tricks, after starting the season with Knoxville in the SPHL. Kuznetsov is now listed on waivers for other SPHL teams to claim.

The Dawgs are back home this weekend for a two game series against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Both games are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m EST at Berglund Center. Friday night is Hockey Is For Everyone night, while Saturday night's game is the Teddy Bear Toss game. Season tickets, packages, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

