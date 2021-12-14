Karpinski, Hagaman Named Warrior Hockey Players of the Week

December 14, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Cody Karpinski of the Pensacola Ice Flyers and Alec Hagaman of the Peoria Rivermen have been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Co-Players of the Week for December 6-12.

Karpinski, a native of Chicago, IL, went 2-0-0 with one shutout, posting a 1.39 goals against average and a 0.958 save percentage as Pensacola took two of three road games against Quad City. On Saturday, Karpinski made 29 saves in the Ice Flyers' 4-3 overtime win over the Storm. The following afternoon, Karpinski recorded his first SPHL shutout as he stopped all 39 Quad City shots, including 20 in the second period and four of five in the shootout as Pensacola edged Quad City 1-0.

Hagaman scored two goals and added three assists as Peoria swept a pair of games from Knoxville. On Friday, the Dunlap, IL native scored once and assisted on two others as Peoria overcame a 4-2 deficit to defeat Knoxville 5-4 in a shootout. Hagaman came back the next night with a goal and an assist, scoring the tying goal with less than six minutes remaining in regulation as the Rivermen again rallied from a two-goal deficit to down the Ice Bears 5-4.

Also nominated: Hayden Stewart, Birmingham (1-0-0, shutout, 24 saves), Brian Billett, Evansville (0-1-0, 2.04 gaa, 26 saves), Cole Reginato, Huntsville (1 gp, 1g), Dean Balsamo, Knoxville (2 gp, 2g, 2a), Tyler Becker, Macon (2 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg), Thomas Proudlock, Quad City (0-0-1, shutout, 30 saves), Jeff Jones, Roanoke (2 gp, 1g, 4a, +4) and Ben Churchfield, Vermilion County (1-1-0, 2.00, 0.942 sv%).

