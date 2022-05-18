Guzda, Calisti and Hache All Join Checkers

As the Checkers embark on the next round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, a new batch of prospects have joined their ranks.

Goaltender Mack Guzda has been assigned to Charlotte by the Florida Panthers, while defenseman Robert Calisti has been signed to a professional tryout and defenseman Braden Hache has been signed to an amateur tryout.

Guzda, a 21-year-old native of Tennessee, signed an entry-level contract with the Panthers on Feb. 7 and recently concluded his final junior season. The netminder went 20-9-2 with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage for Barrie this season after a midseason trade sent him from Owen Sound to the Colts. In his OHL career, the undrafted Guzda went 83-58-19 with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage in 171 games and earned a spot on the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.

Calisti, 21, is coming off his fourth season with the Soo Greyhounds after leading team blue liners in scoring with 57 points in 66 games and tying for the OHL lead among defensemen with 21 goals. The Ontario native - who signed a two-year AHL contract with Florida in March that begins next season - finished up his junior career with 114 points (41g, 73a) in 195 games for Soo. Cailisti also appeared in one AHL game last season, joining the Belleville Senators on an ATO and picking up an assist in his debut.

Hache, 18, was taken by Florida in the seventh round of the 2021 draft. The 6-foot-4, 205 pound blue liner has logged 10 points (2g, 8a) and 80 penalty minutes in 84 games over the last two OHL seasons with the Kingston Frontenacs.

All three players will now join the Checkers as they prepare for the Atlantic Division Finals against the Springfield Thunderbirds, which begins this Sunday.

