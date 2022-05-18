T.J. Tynan Added to U.S. National Team Roster

ONTARIO, CA - USA Hockey announced Wednesday afternoon that Ontario Reign forward T.J. Tynan has been added to the roster for the 2022 U.S. Men's World Championship.

Tynan, who was recently named the winner of the Les Cunningham Award as the American Hockey League's Most Valuable Player for the 2021-22 season, scored 98 points in 62 games for the Reign during the regular season, which was the highest points per game for any skater over a full season in the last 15 years.

During five Calder Cup Playoff games with Ontario, Tynan posted three points with a goal and two assists.

Tynan was the first MVP winner in Reign history and just the fifth player in league history to win back-to-back MVP awards. He also claimed the honor with the Colorado Eagles following the 2020-21 season, when he recorded 35 points in 27 games.

His 84 assists tied for the third-most in a season in AHL history, and he remarkably went consecutive games without an assist just twice during the regular season. His production also included a 13-game assist streak from Mar. 22 to Apr. 22 that was the longest in the AHL since 2012.

Tynan's professional hockey career has included 498 regular-season AHL games over nine years with six different teams, including in 2015-16 with Lake Erie, where he helped the team win the Calder Cup. He has also played in 21 career NHL games with three teams, including two this season with the LA Kings.

The Orland Park, Ill., native played college hockey at the University of Notre Dame (2010-14), serving as an alternate captain for the Fighting Irish his final campaign.

Tynan has represented the U.S. on the international stage on one previous occasion, that as a member of Team USA for the 2012 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

