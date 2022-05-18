Cleveland Monsters Announce 2022 Summer Street Hockey Series

May 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced the Monsters 2022 Summer Street Hockey Series will be held throughout June and July featuring three street hockey events in Northeast Ohio leading up to the team's annual on-ice Summer Youth Hockey Clinic in late July. The Summer Street Hockey Series will be offered at three of the 2022 Monsters-Certified Learn to Play Program rinks culminating with the annual On-Ice Youth Hockey Clinic at OBM Arena.

Summer Street Hockey Series:

Open to all children ages 11 and under regardless of their hockey experience, participants can enroll with just a $5 donation to the Monsters Community Fund and will receive USA Hockey-certified instruction in the fundamentals of stick-handling, shooting, and passing, as well as a Monsters Grow the Game T-Shirt. Participants will also receive a complimentary ticket to a 2022--23 Monsters game.

Each street hockey event will feature the Monsters Summer Tour including a 'Skee-Puck' interactive game, temporary tattoos, a Monsters photo station, Monsters fan giveaways and a special appearance from Sully. Representatives from local youth hockey organizations will also be on-hand to register children for Learn To Play programs this fall.

Each street hockey clinic has limited spots available and participating children may only partake in one of the three clinics. Players joining the clinics must wear closed-toed shoes and use the equipment provided by the Monsters. Parents can register their child starting today at www.clevelandmonsters.com/growthegame with time slots filled on a first come, first served basis.

2022 Monsters "Grow the Game" Street Hockey Series

Date Location Address

Saturday, June 11 CE Orr Arena 22550 Milton Ave, Euclid, OH 44123

Saturday, July 9 North Olmsted Community Park 28114 Lorain Road, North Olmsted, OH 44070

Saturday, July 23 Kent State University 1075 Risman Dr, Kent, OH 44242

On-Ice Summer Youth Hockey Clinic:

The Monsters annual on-ice Summer Youth Hockey Clinic returns on Monday, July 25, through Thursday, July 28, with all sessions taking place at the Monsters' official practice facility at OBM Arena in Strongsville, OH. Participants will receive on-ice instruction from Stanley Cup Champion and Cleveland Hockey Legend Jock Callander, as well as goaltending classes from Monsters Goaltending Coach Brad Thiessen. All skaters will receive an exclusive Monsters Summer Youth Hockey Clinic jersey and specialty Monsters water bottle.

Players of all skill levels are encouraged to attend; however, graduation from a Learn to Play Program, as well as registration with a youth hockey association for the 2022-23 season is recommended. Full equipment is required for all skaters, including helmets with full cages, skates, gloves, shin guards, hockey pants, elbow pads, shoulder pads, and hockey sticks. Registration is open to skates ages 5-10 and goalies ages 7-13.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.