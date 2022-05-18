Rockford IceHogs 2022-23 Player Tracker

May 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs enter the 2022 offseason after battling to a 37-30-4-1 record for fourth place in the Central Division and reaching the Central Division Semifinals. With the campaign officially in the books, you can track player signings and get a glimpse of how the IceHogs roster is shaping up for 2022-23 with the team's official Player Tracker.

Below is a breakdown of contract situations for each of the players that played in Rockford last season. The list will be updated throughout the offseason.

2022-23 IceHogs Player Tracker

PlayerPositionTeamTransaction

#23 Phlipp Kurashev FW Restricted Free Agent (RFA)

#34 Kale Howarth FW Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA)

#39 Dylan McLaughlin FW Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA)

#45 Cam Morrison FW Restricted Free Agent (RFA)

#47 Cliff Watson D Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA)

#48 Wyatt Kalynuk D Restricted Free Agent (RFA)

#54 Chad Yetman FW Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA)

#55 Ryan Stanton D Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA)

#60 Collin Delia G Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA)

#64 Dmitry Osipov FW Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA)

#68 Riley McKay FW Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA)

#71 Jake LeGuerrier D Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA)

#79 Kurtis Gabriel FW Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA)

#80 Tom Aubrun G Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA)

The following players have signed with the Blackhawks or IceHogs for the 2022-23 season:

2022-23 IceHogs Player Tracker

PlayerPosition2022-23 ContractTransaction (Year Expires)

#14 Garrett Mitchell FW Rockford IceHogs (AHL) Signed One-Year Contract on 4/13/22 (2022-23)

#15 Carson Gicewicz FW Rockford IceHogs (AHL) Signed Two-Year Contract on 4/15/21 (2022-23)

#20 Brett Connolly FW Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Four-Year Contract on 7/1/19 (2022-23)

#26 Evan Barratt FW Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Three-Year Entry-Level Contract on 4/2/20 (2022-23)

#27 Lukas Reichel FW Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Three-Year Entry-Level Contract on 6/9/21 (2023-24)

#28 Colton Dach FW Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Three-Year Entry Level Contract on 10/1/21

#30 Jaxson Stauber G Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Two-Year Entry-Level Contract on 3/23/22 (2023-24)

#36 Josiah Slavin FW Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Two-Year Entry-Level Contract on 3/16/21 (2022-23)

#40 Arvid Soderblom G Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Two-Year Entry-Level Contract on 5/17/21 (2022-23)

#41 Isaak Phillips D Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Three-Year Entry-Level Contract on 3/31/21 (2023-24)

#42 Nolan Allan D Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Three-Year Entry-Level Contract on 9/16/21

#51 Ian Mitchell D Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Three-Year Entry-Level Contract on 7/16/20 (2022-23)

#52 Reese Johnson FW Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Two-Year Contract Extension on 4/13/22 (2023-24)

#53 Michal Teply FW Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Three-Year Entry-Level Contract on 4/10/20 (2023-24)

#58 MacKenzie Entwistle FW Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Two-Year Contract Extension on 10/18/21 (2023-24)

#59 Jakub Pour FW Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Two-Year Entry-Level Contract on 6/15/21 (2022-23)

#74 Nicolas Beaudin D Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Three-Year Entry-Level Contract on 11/9/18 (2022-23)

#75 Alec Regula D Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Three-Year Entry-Level Contract on 11/11/19 (2022-23)

#76 Jakub Galvas D Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Two-Year Entry-Level Contract on 5/6/21 (2022-23)

#86 Mike Hardman FW Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) Signed Two-Year Contract Extension on 8/10/21 (2023-24)

#91 D.J. Busdeker FW Rockford IceHogs (AHL) Signed One-Year Contract Extension on 4/8/22 (2022-23)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.