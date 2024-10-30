Guzan Shocks Messi & LA Galaxy Dominate: MLS Playoff Reactions!
October 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Taylor Twellman reacts to all of the action so far from the 1st round of the MLS Playoffs.
Brad Guzan this Halloween will be Benjamin Button because the 40 year old goalkeeper of Atlanta Untied was brilliant on the day. Jordi Alba's game-winning goal was the only thing Guzan couldn't touch. Did this performance give Atlanta belief they could pull off the unthinkable? I don't think they do but 65k plus Saturday night at home with that kind of support could get ATL to a 3rd game.
The Columbus Crew had only been shut out 5 times in 40 MLS games this year if you include the Leagues Cup....the New York Red Bulls had only Won 3 of their last 18 MLS games.
How good were the LA Galaxy? They lose the #1 seed in the West on the final play of Decision Day to their bitter rivals and Greg Vanney is left wondering if it will bother them or not as they absolutely dismantle the Rapids at home.
