Gutierrez Dominates in 2-1 Win
September 2, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Stockton, CA - Roque Gutierrez enjoyed a night of firsts, as he dominated over five innings in Rancho's 2-1 victory over Stockton on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.
Gutierrez (1-4) allowed just one hit, while striking out a career-high six, over a career-high five scoreless frames, earning his first win of the year.
Stockton starter Wander Guante was sharp as well, as he kept the Quakes off the board over the first five innings.
Rancho finally broke through in the sixth, taking the lead against Aaron Cohn (0-3), as Wilman Diaz tripled home Joe Vetrano for a 1-0 lead.
The Quakes got another in the seventh, as Sam Mongelli scored on a two-out single by Thayron Liranzo.
Stockton's Myles Naylor took Brandon Neeck deep for a solo homer in the seventh, making it a 2-1 game with his fourth of the year.
Kelvin Ramirez worked a 1-2-3 eighth, before working around a two-out walk in the ninth, preserving his third save of the year and giving Rancho three of five in the series.
Rancho (27-32, 66-59) will look for a series victory on Sunday at 6:05pm, in their final road game of the year. Neither team has named a starter for Sunday's finale.
The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, September 5 for the final regular season home stand against the Visalia Rawhide. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com...Go Quakes!
