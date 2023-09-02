Giants Drop Second Straight to Storm, 4-2

The San Jose Giants lost a second straight game in Lake Elsinore with a 4-2 setback to the Storm on Saturday night at The Diamond. Lake Elsinore's Nick Vogt broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning before the Storm held off the Giants in the ninth to earn the victory. San Jose (65-60) has now dropped three of five contests in Lake Elsinore this week and will look to split the six-game set when the series concludes on Sunday.

Quinn McDaniel (1-for-4, HR, RBI) and Cole Foster (1-for-4, HR, RBI) each hit a solo homer to account for both Giants runs in the loss. San Jose didn't pick-up their first hit of the game until McDaniel's home run in the top of the seventh.

Joe Whitman started on the mound for the Giants and the 2023 second round pick worked 1 2/3 innings with one run allowed. Whitman pitched a scoreless bottom of the first before the Storm rallied for a single run in the second to take a 1-0 lead. A leadoff walk to Victor Duarte and a one-out walk drawn by Nik McClaughry put runners on first and second for Lake Elsinore. Jay Beshears then blooped a single into shallow center to bring home Duarte with the first run of the game. Whitman followed the RBI hit with a strikeout of Charlis Aquino, which ended the night for the San Jose starter. Esmerlin Vinicio was then summoned from the bullpen and he induced Wyatt Hoffman to ground into a force out to end the inning.

Vinicio returned to the mound in the bottom of the third and saw the Storm push across another run to extend their lead. Dillon Head led off with a single and was then forced out at second on a fielder's choice grounder off the bat of Homer Bush Jr. Then with two outs, Bush Jr. stole second and scored on Duarte's line drive single into left to make it a 2-0 game.

Meanwhile, the Giants were held without a hit over the first six innings by Lake Elsinore starting pitcher Emmanuel Pinales. In the top of the first, Bryce Eldridge worked a two-out walk and was balked to second, but a strikeout of Foster followed to end the inning. In the second, Justin Wishkoski drew a one-out walk, however Jack Payton then grounded into an inning-ending double play. Pinales then set down San Jose 1-2-3 in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

With the score still at 2-0, Pinales continued his outing in the seventh, but McDaniel led off by crushing a 2-0 pitch over the fence in left to end the no-hit bid. The home run was McDaniel's second round-tripper in seven games played with the Giants. Two batters later, Foster stepped to the plate and launched a 3-0 offering over the wall in right center for another solo home run. Foster's fourth Cal League homer tied the game 2-2.

Vinicio had a stellar long relief performance for the Giants on Saturday tossing a season-high 5 1/3 innings with only three hits and one run allowed. The left-hander walked none and struck out four. Vinicio finished his outing by retiring 11 consecutive Storm hitters, including a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh after San Jose had tied the game in the top half.

After the Giants went down quietly in the top of the eighth, however, Lake Elsinore reclaimed the lead with two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Julio Rodriguez relieved Vinicio to begin the inning and quickly recorded the first out. Head though followed with a slow grounder up the first base line that was mishandled by Rodriguez for an error. A five-pitch walk to Bush Jr. then moved the potential go-ahead run into scoring position. Vogt was up next and he laced a double into the right center gap that easily scored both Head and Bush Jr. giving the Storm a 4-2 lead.

San Jose threatened in the top of the ninth, but ultimately left the potential tying runs in scoring position as Lake Elsinore closed out the game. A leadoff infield single from Turner Hill and a one-out single off the bat of Eldridge put two runners on base. After Foster struck out, the Giants executed a double steal with Hill swiping third and Eldridge, the tying run, taking second. Two pitchers later though, Lake Elsinore closer Ruben Galindo struck out Charlie Szykowny to secure the Storm win.

Lake Elsinore out-hit San Jose by a 6-4 margin. In their three losses to the Storm this week, the Giants have scored a total of only two runs (14 runs in their two wins).

Quinn McDaniel is batting .375 with two home runs in seven games played for the Giants

The Giants conclude their series in Lake Elsinore on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at The Diamond set for 1:15 PM. Joe Ross is scheduled to make his third rehab start on the mound for San Jose. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

