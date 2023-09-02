Quiet Evening for Fresno in 7-0 Defeat to Visalia

Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (75-50, 39-20) were silenced by the Visalia Rawhide (49-76, 26-33) 7-0 Saturday evening from Valley Strong Ballpark. Fresno fell to a Minor League-best 39-20 (.661) in the second half, 42-21 (.667) in their last 63 games and 52-24 (.684) in their last 76 contests. The Grizzlies are now 42-11 all-time against the Rawhide (7-4 this year). Fresno holds a one game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the second half standings with seven contests to go (six versus Modesto).

The Rawhide grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second from a pair of extra-base knocks. Kevin Sim roped a double down the left field line, netting Jose Fernandez. Then, Alvin Guzman muscled a two-run homer to left-center field, his ninth longball of the season. Visalia made it 4-0 in the third when David Martin lined a double down the left field line, adding Druw Jones. In the sixth, Jackson Feltner swatted a single to left, pushing across Fernandez. The Rawhide plated their last two runs in the eighth on an Anderdson Rojas sacrifice fly and a Jones RBI single.

Three Visalia pitchers stymied the Fresno offense all night. Landon Sims chucked three and one-third scoreless innings, fanning four. Josh Swales (2-4, win) followed Sims with two and two-thirds clean frames. Swales allowed three hits and struck out a trio of batters. Alec Baker wrapped up the shutout with three perfect innings, punching out five. Baker earned his first save of the season.

The Grizzlies lineup mustered four singles and one walk. Aidan Longwell recorded two of the four hits, yielding him five hits in his last two contests. Fresno southpaw Albert Pacheco (7-3) agonized the setback after four and one-third frames of work. Carlos Torres secured a career-high four strikeouts over one and two-thirds innings. Braxton Hyde dazzled for a spotless seventh. The clubs conclude their series Sunday afternoon from Valley Strong Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (2-4)

- RHP Carlos Torres (1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

- LF Jake Snider (1-3)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- Rawhide Pitching (9.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 K)

- RF Alvin Guzman (2-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- CF Druw Jones (3-4, RBI, R, BB, SB)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Sunday September 3 Visalia

Rawhide

(Road) Fresno RHP Jake Madden (0-2, 8.44) vs. Visalia RHP Lorenzo Encarnacion (0-6, 7.41) 12:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The 7-0 win by Visalia was their largest margin of victory against Fresno in three seasons.

