Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Visalia

The Grizzlies and Rawhide continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm PT from Valley Strong Ballpark. The Grizzlies hold a 2-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the 2nd half standings with eight contests to go (six vs. Modesto). Grizzlies LHP Albert Pacheco and Rawhide RHP Landon Sims are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Fres-Notes:

Happy 24th Birthday to Grizzlies RHP Austin Becker

SEPTEMBER STARTS WITH A SHUTOUT: The Fresno Grizzlies (75-49, 39-19) blanked the Visalia Rawhide (48-75, 25-32) 8-0 Friday night from Valley Strong Ballpark. The Grizzlies secured their sixth shutout win of the season, with the most recent occurrence on July 9 vs. San Jose. Fresno improved to a Minor League-best 39-19 (.667) in the second half, 42-20 (.677) in their last 62 games and 52-23 (.693) in their last 75 contests. The Grizzlies are now 42-10 all-time against the Rawhide (7-3 this year). Fresno holds a two-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the second half standings with eight contests to go (six versus Modesto). Grizzlies' southpaw Caleb Franzen (4-5) earned the win after dazzling for a career-high six scoreless innings of work. Franzen allowed four hits and two walks while fanning five. He has given up one run over his last 12 frames (two starts). This season, Franzen has nine quality outings over 20 starts (most on the team). Austin Becker, Davis Palermo and Sergio Sanchez followed Franzen with three clean frames, finalizing the shutout. Becker permitted a hit and struck out the side (turns 24 today). Fresno's offense supported Franzen with eight hits and nine walks, scoring a run in five of their nine innings. In the top of the first, the Grizzlies clawed ahead 1-0 when Daniel Amaral drew a bases-loaded walk. That would knock Visalia starter Wyatt Wendell (4-10, loss) out of the game after he issued four walks and one hit, while mustering two total outs. In the top of the second, Jake Snider extended the advantage to 3-0 when he powered a two-run shot to left, his fifth homer of the year. Two frames later, Aidan Longwell expanded the lead to 5-0 with a two-out, two-strike single up the middle. Longwell concluded his contest with three hits and those two RBI. The Grizzlies added three more runs, one in the fifth and two more in the seventh. Jesus Bugarin produced two sacrifice flies and Andy Perez ripped a single. Bryant Betancourt waltzed home twice among those plays after a three-hit night.

HIGHWAY 99: The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Valley Strong Ballpark. This is the last of two regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the only meeting in Visalia. The Grizzlies are 22-2 at home (three sweeps) and 42-10 all-time against the Rawhide. The Grizzlies have also won 20 of their last 23 contests against their Highway 99 rivals. On the other side, four of the Rawhide's 10 wins have come via one-run walk-offs. The two cities are 39.26 miles from one another, or if you drive non-stop, 43 minutes or so. From Fresno to Visalia, you would drive in a southeast direction, following the CA 99 route.

2023 SINGLE-A PLAYOFF FORMAT: The format for the 2023 Postseason at Single-A will consist of four teams per league in a best-of-3 Division series, followed by a best-of-three Championship series. The four playoff participants per league will be the winners of each division from both halves based on the best winning percentage of each half. In the event the same Club wins both halves, the Club with the next best winning percentage in the second half will advance. In the event of any ties, the following tiebreakers will apply in the order below: 1. Head-to-head record (14-10 Fresno over Modesto) (if three or more Clubs, best winning percentage in games among the Clubs). 2. If the Clubs remain tied, best overall winning percentage over the last 20 games. 3. If the Clubs remain tied, best overall winning percentage over an additional game (i.e., the last 21 games, the last 22 games, etc.) until one emerges with a better winning percentage in that span of games.

PACHECO PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Albert Pacheco for the 13th time. The 20-year-old signed as an international free agent by the Rockies in 2019. You can read more about Pacheco on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 47 of the Media Guide.

PROSECKY CONTINUES TO PUZZLE: Grizzlies southpaw Michael Prosecky has been almost untouchable over the past two and a half months. Prosecky continued his dominance after tying his career-high with six innings of work in a no-decision effort August 30 at Visalia. Prosecky allowed one run, on four hits and a quartet of walks while fanning seven. The lone blemish to Prosecky's line was on his first pitch of the game to Druw Jones, who powered a solo shot to right. Prosecky dropped his ERA to 2.67, which is the best in the California League. Over his last eight starts, Prosecky is 6-1 with a 0.82 ERA (43.2 IP, 27 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 14 BB, 55 K). Prosecky has permitted two runs or fewer in eight consecutive outings and 11 of his last 12 starts (June 8-August 30). He has tossed six shutout starts in that span as well. In August, Prosecky made five starts, going 3-1 with a 0.96 ERA (three shutouts). On the year, Prosecky has made 10 starts at home, going 7-1 with a 1.01 ERA (53.1 IP, 34 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 16 BB, 68 K). In seven starts, Prosecky is 4-1 with a 0.91 ERA versus the California League South Division. Prosecky is tied for 10th in Grizzlies' Top 10 franchise single-season wins with 11.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 25 saves this season, putting him third all-time (passing Jeff Darwin, 1998 and Manny Aybar, 2002) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Up next for Agnos is James Hoyt, who is second all-time with 29 saves back in 2016.

AGNOS IN AUGUST: In the month of August, Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos finished 2-0 with seven saves over nine games (team went 9-0). In 10.1 scoreless innings, Agnos allowed nine hits and one walk with 17 strikeouts. In the past two months, Agnos is 2-1 with 12 saves and a 0.43 ERA. In 21 frames, Agnos has permitted three runs (one earned), on 18 hits, two walks and 28 punchouts.

SKIPPING ON WALKS: Grizzlies lefty Carson Skipper has appeared in 38 games this season, spanning 46.2 innings. In that stretch, he has issued six walks while striking out 58 batters.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen 11 bases this season, one in 11 different games. Fresno improved to 11-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base, with all 11 games ending within five runs.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 54 of the Grizzlies 124 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (44%). Fresno is 23-14 (17-7 at home) in one-run games and 11-6 (6-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 34-20 in those games with a 23-9 record at home.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 35% of their runs in innings 7-9 (240 runs of 696 total runs). This has culminated into 19 comeback claws wins in the seventh inning or later for Fresno. The Grizzlies also have seven walk-off wins.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 23-10 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-4 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 23 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 21 minutes).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (9-8), Red (27-15), Black & Gold (5-8), Gray (20-14), Fresno Tacos (2-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 3-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (7-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 12:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jake Madden (0-2, 8.44) vs. Visalia RHP Lorenzo Encarnacion (0-6, 7.41)

SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Darren Bowen (3-2, 3.55) vs. Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (7-5, 5.42)

SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Michael Morales (5-4, 4.39) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (11-6, 2.67)

SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Logan Evans (0-0, 0.90) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (9-5, 5.32)

Transactions:

8/29: RHP Cade Denton: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: LHP Sean Sullivan: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: 1B Aidan Longwell: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: INF Jean Perez: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/29: RHP Wuardo Fernandez: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

8/29: LHP Gabriel Rodriguez: Released by Rockies

