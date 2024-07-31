Gustafson's Double-Double Helps Spain Slip Past Puerto Rico 63-62

July 31, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LILLE, France - Game-highs of 18 points and 13 rebounds from Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson helped lead Spain (2-0) to a 63-62 victory over Puerto Rico (0-2) at the Olympics on Wednesday afternoon. Played in Lille, France, the win greatly improves Spain's chance of advancing out of the preliminary round, which concludes against Serbia (1-0) on Aug. 3 (4:30 am PDT on Peacock), and into the quarterfinals.

Spain held a 39-25 lead at the midway break, but saw its double-digit advantage slip away in the third quarter. Puerto Rico stormed out of the locker room and outscored Spain 19-5 to even the score at 44-apiece at the end of 30 minutes of play. The final stanza produced 8 lead changes and 4 knotted scores and with 1:33 remaining, the score was 59-59. But it was Spain, which hit a pair of free throws with 1 second left on the clock, that prevailed.

Should Serbia defeat China (0-1) today, Spain automatically advances out of Group A as one of the top 2 teams in the group and into the quarterfinals in Paris. If Serbia loses, Spain's chances to advance to the medal round are still alive but likely will rest on the third and final day of preliminary games.

