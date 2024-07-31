Dallas Wings Host Third Annual Unified Game with Local Area Special Olympians

July 31, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings hosted their third annual Unified Game presented by Baylor Scott & White Health on Tuesday afternoon at College Park Center. The Wings welcomed more than 20 local area Special Olympians for a basketball game, with rookie guard Jacy Sheldon and veteran forward Natasha Howard serving as head coaches.

The game had the real-feel of a WNBA contest, complete with live DJ, Dallas Wings mascot Lightning, team hype squad Flight Crew, in-game announcers, fans and media in attendance, poster-making stations and scoreboard graphics.

Dallas Wings players and coaches filled various roles during the 36-minute, five-on-five contest, including game referees, cheer squads, commentators, coaches and media members. Of note, two-time WNBA All-Star Game MVP Arike Ogunbowale helped lead the Team Lightning cheer squad, while head coach Latricia Trammell was joined by Maddy Siegrist as in-arena commentators.

Following the contest, a player from each team was selected as MVP, with each receiving a commemorative basketball before attending a press conference where they fielded questions from in-person media along with Dallas Wings players. All athletes in attendance received a custom Dallas Wings x Baylor Scott & White Health Unified Game reversable jersey.

"People with intellectual disabilities can hoop - I'm one of them," said Team Lightning MVP Marcus Billiard. "This is for everyone, you don't have to be afraid or embarrassed. I know a lot people don't get picked up at rec leagues or parks because people don't think they can hoop [because of their disability] ... hopefully someone will watch this and see that I'm not ashamed to say that I play for the Special Olympics, I'm not ashamed that I have a disability because I can hoop."

Led by team MVP Hayden Willis, Team Rebel scored the narrow victory over Team Lightning.

"Marcus said it best - these ladies and guys can hoop," said Team Rebel head coach Jacy Sheldon. "It's inspiring and I hope [the Special Olympics athletes] know they inspired us and so many more. I think it's something that needs to be talked about more - these guys have game, we had fun, and got to experience it today, but I think these athletes touch people more than they even know."

The Dallas Wings remain on Olympic Break until play resumes on Friday, Aug. 16, when they host the Connecticut Sun at 8:30 p.m. Wings forward Satou Sabally is currently competing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, leading Germany to a win over Belgium in Monday's opening game.

